Nancy LaPoint 1940 - 2020 On May 17, 2020, Nancy LaPoint of Kenosha Estates returned peacefully into the arms of her loving husband after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Nancy was born in Racine on January 30, 1940. She was raised by adoring parents, Lee and Hannah Smith. Nancy married the love of her life, Kenneth LaPoint in 1959 and they had 4 children; not to mention the many kids they thought of as their own. She loved bowling, crafts, archery and fishing. Nancy left many behind to cherish her memory. Her daughter, Deborah (Al), sons David and Randy (Shelly). Granddaughters, Tonya Naerksz (Dave) and Meagen. Great-grandkids Mason and Taylin. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, son Kenner and her parents. Not to mention many beloved pets who left pawprints on her heart. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, when the world is more stable. Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Humane Society of U.S would be appreciated. Just this side of Heaven lies The Rainbow Bridge When a beloved pet dies, it goes to the Rainbow Bridge. It makes friends with other animals and frolics over rolling hills and peaceful, lush meadows of grass. They are as healthy & playful as we remember them in days gone by. Together they chase & play, but the day comes when a pet will suddenly stop and look into the distance… Bright eyes intent & eager, body quivering: Suddenly recognizing you, your pet bounds quickly across the green fields and into your embrace. You celebrate in joyous reunion… You will never again separate. Happy tears & kisses are warm and plentiful. Your hands caress the face you missed. You look into their loving eyes and know you never really parted. You realize, though out of sight, your love had been remembered. You cross the Rainbow Bridge together. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 24, 2020.
