Nancy Lee (Hofmeister) Kersting
Nancy Lee (Hofmeister) Kersting 1937 - 2020 Nancy Lee (Hofmeister) Kersting, 82 of Toledo, passed away, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Genacross Lutheran Home, Toledo, just one day short of her 83rd birthday. Nancy was born April 29, 1937 to Walter Charles and Mildred (Herman) Hofmeister. She grew up in Kenosha Wisconsin and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She married Fredrick Kersting, the love of her life, on February 28, 1957. They raised two children and celebrated nearly 59 years of marriage before Fredrick's passing is 2016. Nancy continued her education by earning a degree in Interior Design at Gateway Technical Institute. She worked for several years at Ethan Allen where she helped people create beautiful and comfortable living spaces. She was well respected by her peers and loved by her clients. Nancy enjoyed spending time in the woods of Northern Wisconsin and snowbirding in Arizona, visiting with friends and family and working in her flower garden. She adored her grandchildren. Nancy was a good friend, a loving wife and an amazing mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Linda Ahlvin and Rick Kersting, her grandchildren: Katy Ahlvin, Ben (Genevieve) Ahlvin, Dan Ahlvin, Eric (Haley) Kersting and Teddy Ahlvin. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Laverne Kersting, sisters-in-law: Candy Kersting and Penny Falkenstern and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Fredrick, she is preceded in death by her parents. Nancy will be laid to rest next to Fredrick in a family committal service at Union Cemetery in Gibsonburg, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Genacross Lutheran Home in Toledo. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Committal
Union Cemetery
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
