Nancy M. Scheidell

Nancy Scheidell, 89, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Born on Aug. 17, 1929, in Racine, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Blanche Jackson. She was educated in local schools.

Nancy married Fred Scheidell Jr. and shared many years of marriage until he preceded her in death.

Nancy was an active volunteer and member of Hawthorn Hallow where she spent several years gardening.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Laura) Scheidell, Janet Guntly, Emily Taggert; three stepchildren, Kathy Heisler, Dan Scheidell, and Tim Scheidell; grandchildren, Scott (Kristy) Carter, Erica (Marty) Kempf; she is further survived by many grandchildren, and other loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred and a stepson, Kevin Scheidell.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, at Hawthorne Hollow, 880 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hawthorne Hollow would be appreciated by the family.

