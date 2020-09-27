Nancy R. Solberg

July 30, 1936 – September 13, 2020

Kenosha – Nancy Ruth Solberg, age 84, passed away with family lovingly by her side on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center.

Nancy was born in Milwaukee on July 30, 1936 to the late Frank and Rose (nee: Lenz) Urbanski. It was in Milwaukee where she met a handsome young man by the name of Bernard "Bernie" Solberg. They ran away & eloped on August 4, 1959. Nancy & Bernie were an extremely giving and generous couple who always held out a helping hand to those in need. Sadly, Bernie passed away on May 6, 2010.

Nancy was employed by Allen-Bradley, Manu-tronics, Jockey International, Cherry Electric, Williams & Bailey, American Heritage, and Dynamatic / Drive Source Intl. Retiring shortly before her 80th birthday. Enjoying life to the fullest, she rarely sat still for long and was always on the go. Nancy loved spending time with her family and thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her extended family at Tuscan Villas in Kenosha where she could often be found socializing with friends, playing Bingo and enjoying a cocktail or two. She also enjoyed casino trips, crocheting, was a huge animal lover & advocate who often took in strays; had a great appreciation for nature – especially birds; was the potato salad master; spoiled & loved her canine companion, Bella; spending time with family at their former home in Adams Friendship; She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage, and would usually be the first one on the dance floor to do a Polka.

Surviving are her daughters, Virginia (Wayne) Ramcheck, Carol Solberg and Debbie (Nick) Kirsenlohr; grandchildren, Ashly (Ryan) Revoy, Holly Ramcheck, Randy Marquissee, Sean Gust, Matt Boschae and Becky Boschae; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Floyd (Anna Marie) Urbanski; special nephew, Richard (Mary) Solberg; other dear relatives and friends. In addition to her parents & husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her sons, Robert Michael Solberg and Adam Duj; grandson, Daniel Boschae; and sister, Mae (Richard) Krzyzanowski.

A Celebration of Life in memory of Nancy will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:00 am– 1:30 pm. A luncheon will follow. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dani Kozak, DNP and the wonderful physicians, nurses, & staff of Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie ICU for the compassionate care & support given in Nancy's time of need. Your kindness & generosity will always be remembered!

