Nancy R. Solberg
1936 - 2020
Nancy R. Solberg

July 30, 1936 – September 13, 2020

Kenosha – Nancy Ruth Solberg, age 84, passed away with family lovingly by her side on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center.

Nancy was born in Milwaukee on July 30, 1936 to the late Frank and Rose (nee: Lenz) Urbanski. It was in Milwaukee where she met a handsome young man by the name of Bernard "Bernie" Solberg. They ran away & eloped on August 4, 1959. Nancy & Bernie were an extremely giving and generous couple who always held out a helping hand to those in need. Sadly, Bernie passed away on May 6, 2010.

Nancy was employed by Allen-Bradley, Manu-tronics, Jockey International, Cherry Electric, Williams & Bailey, American Heritage, and Dynamatic / Drive Source Intl. Retiring shortly before her 80th birthday. Enjoying life to the fullest, she rarely sat still for long and was always on the go. Nancy loved spending time with her family and thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her extended family at Tuscan Villas in Kenosha where she could often be found socializing with friends, playing Bingo and enjoying a cocktail or two. She also enjoyed casino trips, crocheting, was a huge animal lover & advocate who often took in strays; had a great appreciation for nature – especially birds; was the potato salad master; spoiled & loved her canine companion, Bella; spending time with family at their former home in Adams Friendship; She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage, and would usually be the first one on the dance floor to do a Polka.

Surviving are her daughters, Virginia (Wayne) Ramcheck, Carol Solberg and Debbie (Nick) Kirsenlohr; grandchildren, Ashly (Ryan) Revoy, Holly Ramcheck, Randy Marquissee, Sean Gust, Matt Boschae and Becky Boschae; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Floyd (Anna Marie) Urbanski; special nephew, Richard (Mary) Solberg; other dear relatives and friends. In addition to her parents & husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her sons, Robert Michael Solberg and Adam Duj; grandson, Daniel Boschae; and sister, Mae (Richard) Krzyzanowski.

A Celebration of Life in memory of Nancy will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:00 am– 1:30 pm. A luncheon will follow. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dani Kozak, DNP and the wonderful physicians, nurses, & staff of Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie ICU for the compassionate care & support given in Nancy's time of need. Your kindness & generosity will always be remembered!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 

(CORNER OF KR & 22nd AVE.)

William J. Althaus, funeral director

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com 



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
September 23, 2020
Although you’ve left this earthly life
To dwell in heavenly skies,
You and I will always know
That friendship never dies.

I Miss You,
Rene
September 23, 2020
Missing My Dear Friend...
I think of her so often
And wherever she may be,
I hope she knows our friendship
Meant the world to me.

Missing You Always,
Kathy
September 22, 2020
MISSING NANCY....
WHEN ONE PERSON IS MISSING,
THE WHOLE WORLD SEEMS EMPTY.
September 22, 2020
Dear Solberg Families,
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Nancy will be dearly missed by those lucky enough to have known her.
Find comfort in knowing you now have a special guardian angel to keep watch over you.

With Deepest Sympathy,
Kathy & Rene Haebig

A special time,
A special face,
A special friend,
We can’t replace.
With an aching heart
We whisper low
We miss you, Nancy
And love you so!

September 22, 2020
Missing Nancy....
The happy times we once enjoyed,
How sweet their memory still,
But death has left a vacant place,
No one can ever fill.

Missing You Always,
Kathy & Rene Haebig
September 22, 2020
Dear Solberg Families,
Please accept our heartfelt sympathy for the loss of your beloved mother and grandmother. Nancy was a special person who brought sunshine to the lives of those she touched.
Although it’s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow.

With Deepest Sympathy,
The Sorensen Families
September 22, 2020
Dear Solberg Families,
A gentle reminder that you are never far apart,
Nancy’s spirit will live on, forever in your hearts!

With Deepest Sympathy,
Adam & Jackie Haebig
Chad & Karina Haebig
September 22, 2020
Dear Solberg Families,
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Nancy will be dearly missed by those lucky enough to have known her.
It broke our hearts to lose her, but she did not go alone, a part of us went with her the day God called her home.
Find comfort in knowing she now walks amongst the angels.

With Deepest Sympathy,
Kathy & Rene Haebig
