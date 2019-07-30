Natale "Tony" Abbate

Natale "Tony" Abbate, 57, Spring Grove, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. Born April 19, 1962, in Chicago to Antonino and Paula (Buccelli) Abbate. Dec. 23, 1981, he married Erika Rehberger.

Natale is survived by his wife of 38 years, Erika; Children, Nicole (Brad) Yandura, Danielle (Steven) Szilva, Anthony (Marina) Abbate; grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Ariana, Mila, Antonino; father, Antonino Abbate; sisters, Paula (Terry) Aide, Josephine (Kevin) Meinke; brother, John (Dawn) Abbate; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his mother; brother, Luigi Abbate.

Visitation Friday, Aug 2, 2019 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.

Funeral Mass Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m. St. Peter's Catholic Church, 557 Lake Street, Antioch, IL. 60002.

