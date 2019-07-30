Kenosha News

Natale "Tony" Abbate (1962 - 2019)
Service Information
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL
60081
(815)-675-0550
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
557 Lake Street
Antioch, IL
Obituary
Natale "Tony" Abbate

Natale "Tony" Abbate, 57, Spring Grove, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. Born April 19, 1962, in Chicago to Antonino and Paula (Buccelli) Abbate. Dec. 23, 1981, he married Erika Rehberger.

Natale is survived by his wife of 38 years, Erika; Children, Nicole (Brad) Yandura, Danielle (Steven) Szilva, Anthony (Marina) Abbate; grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Ariana, Mila, Antonino; father, Antonino Abbate; sisters, Paula (Terry) Aide, Josephine (Kevin) Meinke; brother, John (Dawn) Abbate; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his mother; brother, Luigi Abbate.

Visitation Friday, Aug 2, 2019 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.

Funeral Mass Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m. St. Peter's Catholic Church, 557 Lake Street, Antioch, IL. 60002.

www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com or 815-675-0550
Published online at KenoshaNews.com from July 30 to July 31, 2019
