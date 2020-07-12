1/1
Nathaniel James Crucianelli
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nathaniel James Crucianelli

1982-2020

Nathaniel (Nata) Crucianelli, 37, of Kenosha passed away on July 4, 2020.

Nathaniel was born on November 11, 1982 in Kenosha, the son of Paula Marescalco and Steven Crucianelli. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha graduating from Hillcrest High School with a 4.0gpa thanks to his teacher Mr. "H". Nathaniel also attended Harrington School of the Arts in Chicago, IL. Nathaniel was employed in the service industry for over 15 years. Nathan was brilliant in his writing of his own screen plays, the making of music videos, photography, and art. He was passionate about human rights. Nathan only wanted peace and equality. Nathan's heart and spirit was always in New Orleans "Who Dat". He loved his New Orleans Saints. Nathan's light, energy, and love was for his family especially his niece Gia and nephew Vinny "Lil Cenz".

Survivors include his mother, Paula (Papa Ray) Marescalco of Kenosha; sister, Stevie Crucianelli of Pleasant Prairie, niece, Gianni and his nephew, Vincenzo; brother, Gilbert Soto of Kenosha; His sister, (cousin) Ashley Crucianelli, father, Steven Crucianelli, his brother (cousin) Danny Crucianelli. of Kenosha; grandparents, Theresa Crucianelli, David and Terry Kohel; and Many aunts and uncles, and cousins who cherished him dearly. Nathaniel is preceded in death by his uncle, Ricky Crucianelli; "grandpa Koosh", Rinaldo Crucianelli; and his great nana, Josephine Gentile.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 4:00 P.M till 6:00 P.M. Immediately following, a Celebration of His Life will be held at 6:30 P.M. at the Italian American Club, with a memorial service and dinner to follow.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Italian American Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved