Nathaniel James Crucianelli

1982-2020

Nathaniel (Nata) Crucianelli, 37, of Kenosha passed away on July 4, 2020.

Nathaniel was born on November 11, 1982 in Kenosha, the son of Paula Marescalco and Steven Crucianelli. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha graduating from Hillcrest High School with a 4.0gpa thanks to his teacher Mr. "H". Nathaniel also attended Harrington School of the Arts in Chicago, IL. Nathaniel was employed in the service industry for over 15 years. Nathan was brilliant in his writing of his own screen plays, the making of music videos, photography, and art. He was passionate about human rights. Nathan only wanted peace and equality. Nathan's heart and spirit was always in New Orleans "Who Dat". He loved his New Orleans Saints. Nathan's light, energy, and love was for his family especially his niece Gia and nephew Vinny "Lil Cenz".

Survivors include his mother, Paula (Papa Ray) Marescalco of Kenosha; sister, Stevie Crucianelli of Pleasant Prairie, niece, Gianni and his nephew, Vincenzo; brother, Gilbert Soto of Kenosha; His sister, (cousin) Ashley Crucianelli, father, Steven Crucianelli, his brother (cousin) Danny Crucianelli. of Kenosha; grandparents, Theresa Crucianelli, David and Terry Kohel; and Many aunts and uncles, and cousins who cherished him dearly. Nathaniel is preceded in death by his uncle, Ricky Crucianelli; "grandpa Koosh", Rinaldo Crucianelli; and his great nana, Josephine Gentile.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 4:00 P.M till 6:00 P.M. Immediately following, a Celebration of His Life will be held at 6:30 P.M. at the Italian American Club, with a memorial service and dinner to follow.

