Neil C. Hollis 1937 - 2020 Neil C. Hollis, 82, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Verona, he was the son of the late Cloyce and Genevieve (Pernot) Hollis. He worked on his family farm until October 25, 1960, when the US Army called for his service. Neil served in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1962. Neil worked as a machine operator at AMC/Chrysler from 1962 until he retired in 1998. He enjoyed golfing with the Kenosha Club, bowling, and tinkering with cars in the garage. Survivors include his four children, Keli Hollis Poppe, Kevin Hollis, Kimberly Hollis, and Karey Hollis; six grandchildren, Stevey (Gage), Taylor, Leah (Josh), Quinten (Leah), Jay (Devin), and Robbie; five great-grandchildren, Cody, Kahlia, Leilani, Khloe, and Cadence; a brother, Wilbur Hollis; a sister, Nadene Ward; two sisters-in-law, Joan Hollis and Joann Hollis; and his former spouse(s), Susan Affayroux and Kathleen Albert. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death are four brothers, Rowan, Everette, Sheldon, and David Hollis; two sisters-in-law, Sue and Pat Hollis; and a brother-in-law, Donald Ward. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27th at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. with full military honors. Interment will take place privately at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Neil's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 24, 2020.