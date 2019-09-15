Neil N. Wendorf

1942 - 2019

Neil N. Wendorf, age 77 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Crossroads Care Center.

Born on May 1, 1942 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Norman and Linda (Krause) Wendorf. He attended Friedens Grade School and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On September 24, 1966 in Janesville, WI, he was united in marriage to Darlene Beals. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage.

Neil was employed with Anaconda/American Brass Company as a Sheet Metal Worker, retiring after 36 years of dedicated service. He also served in the Army National Guard.

He was a longtime member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as an Usher. Neil was also a member of the Silver Dollar Club and the Kenosha Car Club where he enjoyed driving and showcasing his Corvette.

Neil enjoyed working in his yard and had a meticulous lawn and beautiful flowers to show for it. He was a fabulous cook and loved preparing meals for his family. He had an appreciation for music and cars and loved to watch the Indy 500 on television with the volume on high! Neil was a friend to many and would always welcome you with a smile, and be the first to ask how you were doing. Above all, his pride and joy was his family, especially his three grandchildren. He loved spending time with them, and they were his favorite topic of conversation.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; his son, Kyle (Susie) Wendorf of Kenosha; his grandchildren, Olivia, Ethan and Isaac Wendorf; his sister, Lynn (Paul) Groves of Palm Harbor, FL; his niece and nephew, Jennifer and Jeff Groves; and his sister-in-law, Joanne Beals of Janesville, WI.

Funeral Services honoring Neil's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2100 75th Street. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Neil will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Crossroad's Care Center for the compassionate care they provided.

