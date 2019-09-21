Nella C. Ralph

Nella C. Ralph, 83, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Nella was born on November 23, 1935 in Kenosha to Garrett and Elizabeth (DeVries) Stroobosscher. She attended local area schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. Nella married John Statema on June 4, 1954 in Kenosha and Robert Ralph on July 27, 1974 in Kenosha, both preceded her in death. She worked for over 30 years with KUSD in school cafeterias. Nella was a member of T.O.P.S., loved cats, knitting and crocheting. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.

She was also preceded in death by, two children, Jeff and Scott Statema.

Nella is survived by, two children, Brian (Beth) Statema and Debbie Statema-Olbrys; a step-daughter, Sheryl Schmidt; two daughter-in-law, Chris Statema and Diane Webb; five grandchildren, Stacy and Brian Statema, Jason Olbrys and Shelly and Amy Statema; five great grandchildren; a sister, Catherine (Jack) Ogren as well as other family and friends.

Funeral services for Nella will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will be at Kemper Center on Sunday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Hospice Alliance for the care they gave to Nella.

