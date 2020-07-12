Nelmie M. Peters

Nelmie M. Peters, age 97 died peacefully on Friday, July 3rd at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha.

Of strong Finnish heritage, Nelmie was born the youngest of eight children to the late Oscar and Maria (Saatala) Moilanen on the family homestead in Mass City, in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Sadly, her mother passed away when Nelmie was six years old, but her loving father worked diligently, and the family remained together.

As a young woman she moved to Kenosha to help care for her older sister Taimi's family. She then became employed with Jockey International. She was employed as the bookkeeper in the family business C.H. Peters for over thirty years.

On September 8, 1945 in Kenosha she was united in marriage to Charles Peters. Sadly, he preceded her in death on February 17, 1991.

Those that knew her will remember her cheery personality, her love of reading, gardening, and old-time music. But most of all, Nelmie will be remembered for her baking skills. Her phenomenal sugar cookies will never be replicated!!!

She will be missed by her children, Jeffrey (Joyce) Peters, Gregory Peters, and David (Lynn) Peters; her seven grandchildren, Jeremy and Jonathan Peters, Michael (Heather) Worrell, Brian (Kris) Catrine, Tina (Charles) Murray, Aaron (Jaymee) Catrine, and Jennifer (Jamie) Rybarczyk; her twelve great grandchildren, Jason, Alex, Haley, Aiden, Tanner, Isabella, Gavin, Logan, Nolan, Adam, Madison, and Lucia. She is further survived by five nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jailmer, Alma, Wayno, Urho, Taimi, Viola, and Art.

Funeral services for Nelmie will be held privately. She will be entombed alongside her husband in West Long Memorial Park. Her family has asked that flowers be omitted, and memorial remembrances be made to the charity of one's choice.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

(corner of KR & Meachem Road)

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com