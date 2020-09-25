1/1
Nicholas J. Allen
1977 - 2020
Nicholas Allen, a former decorated Waukegan Police Officer and a Custodian at Kenosha Unified School District died on Wednesday, September 23 at the age of 42. Nick died at home after a long battle with brain cancer and heart problems.

Nicholas is survived by his father Richard Allen, and stepmother Catherine Allen. Nicholas is also survived by a son, Vincent N. Allen-Scott, four sisters: Elizabeth Jenks (Raymond), Jennifer Spear, Rebekah Miller, Liz Stavlo (all of Kenosha) and five brothers: Richard R. Allen, Michael Allen, and Paul Kaiser of Kenosha, and Matthew Allen, Phoenix, AZ. Nicholas was born on December 4, 1977 to Richard M. Allen and Nancy J. Cardinali. Nancy preceded him in death in 1984.

He graduated from Tremper High School in Kenosha in 1996, and completed Training at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield, IL in 2001. He was employed as a policeman by the Waukegan Police Department, and later worked at Kenosha Unified School District as custodian until 2009, when he was first diagnosed with brain cancer. Nicholas was a member of Crossway Community Church, Bristol, WI and loved attending Church, theology, music, reading, the Green Bay Packers and being with his family. While Nick was known for his good sense of humor and sharp wit, Nick mostly loved talking to, and sharing with others about his Savior, Jesus Christ!

A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 26 at Crossway Community Church, Bristol, WI. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon, and a brief graveside service afterwards at 2:00 pm at St. George's Cemetery 2909 Sheridan Road. Kenosha. Pastor Mike Bullmore will officiate. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Crossway Community Church, 13905 75th St, Bristol, WI.



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Crossway Community Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Crossway Community Church
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. George's Cemetery
September 24, 2020
We will remember Nick for his warmth. A dear cousin who will be in our hearts and thoughts forever.
The Tim Besch Family
TIM Besch
Family
