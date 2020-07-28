1/1
Nickolas Leon Trombley
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nickolas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nickolas Leon Trombley

1940 - 2020

Nickolas Leon Trombley, 79 years old of Paddock Lake, WI, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1940 in Superior, WI the son of the late Leon H. and Martha K. (nèe Lamont) Trombley. On August 3, 1963, Nickolas married Diane Evelyn Webster at Salem United Methodist Church, Salem, WI. They were longtime members at Salem United Methodist Church and he later served on the Paddock Lake Village Board. Nickolas also served as an officer on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department for over 32 years.

Nickolas is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Diane; their children, Neil Leon (Karen) Trombley, Dawn Elaine Trombley, Alison Diane (Scott) Trombley Thurow; their 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Rosemary Simrak and Judith Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Frikart.

The family would like to extend its gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Giuseppe Garretto and the nurses and staff at Aurora at Home Health and Hospice Care.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral Services will be private Wednesday at Salem United Methodist Church, Salem, WI with interment to immediately follow in Union Cemetery, Paddock Lake, WI. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Salem United Methodist Church, 25130 85th St., Salem, WI 53168. Please sign the online guestbook for Nickolas at www.strangfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
Salem United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Interment
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved