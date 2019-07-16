Nicolas Santiago Soto

Nicolas Santiago Soto, 86, passed away at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College in Milwaukee on Friday, July 12, 2019, with his family by his side.

Born in Lares, Puerto Rico on March 20, 1933, he was the son of the late Tomas and Lola Santiago Soto.

On May 25, 1957, he married the love of his life Nancy Shelback in Kenosha. They are members of St. Mary's Catholic Church; blessed with eight children and 62 years together along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nicolas was employed for thirty-six years with American Motors, which change names to Chrysler where he retired in 1986.

Nicolas will be greatly missed by his wife, Nancy Santiago; his children, Thomas (Michelle) Santiago of Miss., Dee (Fiance-Kyle) Young of Ariz., Carlos (Connie) Santiago of Ariz., Theresa (Efrain) Rosado, James (Joanna) Santiago, Mary (David Horton), Robert and Patty Santiago of Kenosha; grandchildren, Marcia, April, Laura, Josh, Nick, Christopher, Jeremy, Zachary, Autumn, Adam, Heather, Ben, Jessica and Bennett.

In addition to his parents, Nicolas was preceded in death by a brother, Alipio Santiago and a grandchild, Kyle.

Funeral Services honoring Nicolas' life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Corner of 39th Ave. and 73rd St. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Nicolas will be held on Wednesday, July 17, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Shepler and his team for all of their care and support over their many years of care. In addition, the family would also like to thank Froedtert South, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin and Dr. Kreager for the compassionate, kind and loving care they provided Nicolas.

