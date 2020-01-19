Nicole Christine Jewell

1990 - 2020

Nicole Christine Jewell, 29, of Kenosha, passed away after being a cancer warrior, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on June 25, 1990, she was the daughter of Matthew and Kathleen (Budwick) Jewell.

Nicole was employed in the bakery at Meijer. She lived life to the fullest with no fear and a bunch of love. Nicole enjoyed being with her friends, playing horseshoes for The Final Inning, going camping, playing darts, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

She is survived by her parents, Matthew Jewell and Kathleen (James Bielen) Jewell; her boyfriend, Jimmy Johnson; six brothers, Bruce Butyter, David Budwick, Joshua Bielen, Tylor Jewell, Anthony (Brittney MacDonald) Rodriguez, and Kyle (Korryn) Jewell; a sister, Natalie Bielen; her grandmother, Mary Ellen Jewell; her aunts and uncles, Susan (Edward) Zagata, Christine (Shane) Parkman, Leslie Jones, and David (Michelle) Budwick; two cousins, Kelsey and Sarah Jones; her best friend, Megan Carter; and two fur-babies, Kash and Khloe.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Nicholis and Carolyn Budwick; and her paternal grandfather, James Jewell.

Visitation will take place on Friday, January 24th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

