Kenosha News

Nita J. Barribeau

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nita J. Barribeau.
Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nita J. Barribeau

Nita J. Barribeau, 74, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

Funeral Services for Nita will be held on Friday, March 13th at 5:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

Bruch Funeral Home

Visit Nita's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.