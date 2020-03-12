Nita J. Barribeau
Nita J. Barribeau, 74, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.
Funeral Services for Nita will be held on Friday, March 13th at 5:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.
Please see our website for a complete obituary.
Bruch Funeral Home
Visit Nita's
Online Memorial Book
www.bruchfuneralhome.net
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298