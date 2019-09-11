Nona M. Kaiser

Nona Margaret (nee: Bergin) Kaiser, 52, of Raymond (formerly of Mount Pleasant); beloved wife of Jeb M. Kaiser and dear mother of Nika Dominici, Dino Dominici and Chloe Kaiser; passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 10:30 am in St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Road G in Caledonia) with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and in the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Please see Thursday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete

obituary.

