Nona Mae Raiman

Nona Mae Raiman, 86, passed away July 16, 2019, at St. Catherine's Hospital of Pleasant Prairie. She was born Dec. 4, 1932, to the late Joseph and Daisy Meyer. She graduated from Wilmot High School in 1952 and she worked as an office admin from Simmons Company from 1951 to 1958. In 1956, Nona married the love of her life Gilbert Raiman and they shared just shy of 53 years together.

Nona was one of the sweetest people you could ever get to know, she had a servant's heart and genuinely cared for her those she encountered. She was the former Chairperson for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation drive in Kenosha County. She was a member of the Red Hats, the Modern Gypsies Camp Club, and the Winnebago Camp Club. She was very involved in her church The Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church; she taught various Sunday school and vacation bible school groups, she was a leader for the Girl's Pioneer Group, a member in the junior choir and helped out with the ladies aide program.

Nona will be dearly missed by her children Karen (Al) Hagemann and Douglas (Erica) Raiman; her grandchildren Tasha, James (Jenny), and Nicholas Hagemann, and Rebecca and Samantha Raiman, as well as her sister Joyce Roach. She will be further missed by many extended family members and friends.

Nona was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Raiman; her parents Joseph and Daisy; her siblings Dorothy Wahl, Lillian Davis, Howard Meyer and Wayne Meyer; as well as her daughter JoAnn Raiman.

A celebration of Nona's life will take place on Saturday July 27, 2019, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (7931 200th Ave, Bristol, WI 53104). Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. memorial service officiated by Pastor Wayne Meier.

