Norma Gosselin

1944 - 2020

Norma Gosselin, age 76, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Pleasant Point Senior Living.

She was born on February 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Arden and Florence Sneesby, Sr.

On June 26, 1965, Norma was united in marriage to Richard G. Gosselin at Our Lady of Humility Church in Zion, IL. Their marriage was later dissolved.

Norma moved from Zion, IL in 1968 to Kenosha. She was employed as a CNA with Washington Manor for 30 years.

Norma loved to color, play cribbage, and enjoyed shopping trips with her sister. Most of all, she was a devoted grandmother who was delighted in spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves behind her son, Peter G. (Ginger) Gosselin; her grandchildren, Trisha Gosselin, Erica Gosselin and James Kenny; and her sister, Marie Tutor.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her brother, Arden Sneesby; and her granddaughter, Milisa Miller.

Funeral service honoring Norma's life will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Norma will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Special thanks to Hospice Alliance and all those at Pleasant Point Senior Living for the care they provided to Norma.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com