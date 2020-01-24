Norma M. Niccolai

August 25, 1929 - January 21, 2020

Norma M. Niccolai, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 21, 2020 in Burlington. Norma was the first daughter (born August 25, 1929) to Vieri and Laura Bianchi in Kenosha, attended school in Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Norma's first job was in her father's grocery store, Lincoln Food. It was there that she met the love of her life, Edward Niccolai. They were married at Holy Rosary Church on August 23, 1952. Early in their marriage, they lived in Hawaii while Ed served as a dentist in the Navy. Norma always spoke fondly of that time and carried wonderful memories of the time there. Edward died on April 24, 1983.

Norma worked at Nash Motors and Kenosha Public Library prior to marriage. She was a homemaker and supported her husband in his dental practice in the years to follow. She was active in the Holy Rosary School PTA, Kenosha Public Health Department, Kenosha Dental Auxiliary, and the Garden Club.

Later in life, Norma moved to Burlington with her son and family. She made many new friends and was active with St Mary's School as her grandsons attended.

Norma is survived by her four children, Tom (Jean Grueter) of Burlington, Anne High (Chuck) of Rochester, MN, Jim (Tom LaDuke) of Kenosha, Gerald (Véronique Dufaud) of Lyon, France; her three sisters, Rosemary Bianchi, Nita Bianchi and Linda Daniels (Michael); her grandchildren, Michael Niccolai (Charity), Robert Niccolai, David Niccolai (Caroline Holden), Laura Niccolai, Luca Niccolai, Chris High (Heather), Jennifer Teigland (Drew); and great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Brooklyn High, Maeve and Finn Teigland. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Norma made friends wherever life took her. She was engaging, full of life, and her smile lit up any room she entered. Her legacy in life is her family and she loved nothing better than a house full of people, filled with laughter. While she is survived by the family listed, she has many that consider her a second mom/grandma.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her parents Vieri and Laura Bianchi, brother/sister-in-laws, nieces/nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Elder Garden at http:/stmatthewskenosha.net or Zilber Family Hospice Fund at Aurora Healthcare Foundation at https:/www.aurorahealthcarefoundation.org or Burlington Catholic School at https:/burlingtoncatholicschool.com or your own personal choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Norma will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:30PM at Holy Rosary Church in Kenosha. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Holy Rosary Church DeSimone Hall from 10AM until the time of service. Funeral arrangements by Schutte-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors and Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, and Aurora at Home Hospice for their caring support during her stay.

