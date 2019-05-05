|
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
Norma J. Maccaux
1937 - 2019
Norma Jean Maccaux, 81, of Racine, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Norma was born in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania on Nov. 3, 1937 to the late Thomas and Ruth (nee: Ross) Bell. On May 12, 1981, she was united in marriage with John P. Maccaux, Sr. Together, Norma and John managed the Lincoln Lutheran Senior Apartments for over 20 years. With a profound faith in God, Norma was a proud member of Parkside Baptist Church in Kenosha. Among her interests, she enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling to Door County with John, trying her luck at the casino, playing the lottery and dancing to country western music. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Frederick (Kathy) Workman, Debby (Dennis) Boyle, Darla (Ron) Kramer, Diana (Phil) Rush, William (Debbie) Scheckler and Michael (Carrie) Scheckler; step-children, John Maccaux Jr., Pauline (Gene) Anderson, Michael (Kathy) Maccaux, Linda Maccaux, Raymond (Tom Jezeski) Maccaux; grandchildren, Rebecca (Rigo) Gonzales; Jennifer, Ryan, Hollee and Melanee Workman; Dana (David) LaPointe, Heather (John) Gaddy, Rhonda & Rocky Kramer; Kelli and Andrew Rush; William & Mikayla Scheckler; Cody and Katerina Dustman; and Cameron and Alexander Scheckler; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Bell; sister, Lorena (Bill) Glenn; sister-in-law, Bertha Bell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Bell; mother, Ruth Weyer; husband, John P. Maccaux, Sr.; former husbands, Donald L. Workman and Richard W. Scheckler; brother, Melvin Bell; and sisters, Sandra (George) Hancock and Rosalie Bell.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan C. Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 – 11 a.m. In lieu of memorials, the family would like for you to spend time with your loved ones.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension All Saints Hospital for the compassionate care and to Pastor Ryan C. Reed (First Church of God – Racine) for the spiritual support given in Mom's time of need. May God bless all of you!
