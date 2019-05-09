Norman Edward Greening

Norman Edward Greening, 84, of Sarasota Fla. passed away on April 19, 2019.

Norman was born in Kenosha Wis. and was married to his beloved wife Diane for 57 years. He retired from American Motors after 32 years. Norman was a member of the Kenosha Unity Lodge # 367 F&AM for over 40 years. He moved to Sarasots Fla. in 1984. Norman always had a love of cars, motorcycles, travel and spending time with family and friends.

Norman is survived by his wife Diane, son Mark (Jane), daughter Sandra, brother Roger, and Grandchildren Amanda, Emily, Sam, Sophia, Olivia and Great Grandchild, Oliver.

Norman is preceded in death by his parents Agness and Edward Greening and his brothers Gene and Edward.