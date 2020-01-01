Norman Thomas Krah

February 25, 1934 - December 22, 2019

Norman Thomas Krah died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the age of 84, where he recently became a resident at Lake Barrington Woods Illinois.

Norm was born on Feb. 25, 1934 in Kenosha, WI to Harry and Sophie Krah. Norm graduated from Bradford High School in 1952. He was active duty in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956. Soon after, Norm joined American Airlines where he retired in 1996. On Sep. 17, 1960, he married Leona Fenlon in Chicago, Illinois. They raised two daughters, Mary and Maureen. He enjoyed a long career at American while taking his wife Leona and his two girls, Mary and Maureen, on many vacations, sometimes even flying to Boston for dinner on the weekends.

Norm was very generous and would choose a family each year that was less fortunate than his own and buy everything they needed for a Christmas. He loved all animals and birds. Especially wolves and hawks. He was partial to dogs, especially the family dogs Heidi, Kelly, Heather, Patrick and Wendy. He also loved going to the bagel shop where he enjoyed eating and talking with Sergey.

Norman was preceded in death by his father Harry Krah, his mother Sophie Krah, and his loving wife Leona Krah of 58 yrs. He is survived by his two children, Mary Miller and Maureen (Doug) Levin, grandson Declan Levin, his sister Carol (Jack), brother Roger (Juanita), and several nieces and nephews, their spouses, and cousins. Private services will be held, 808-250-7308 .

Donations in Norman's name may be made to the following rescue shelters:

As Good as Gold -Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois

518 S. Route 31, Suite 178

McHenry, IL 60050

Or online at www.asgoodasgold.org Or any other animal rescue of your choice.