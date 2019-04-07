Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oakley Gerth.

Oakley F. Gerth

1924 - 2019

Oakley Gerth, 95, of The Addison in Pleasant Prairie passed away on Friday April 5, 2019.

Oakley was born on March 18, 1924, in Kenosha the daughter of the late Frank and Carmella (Costanzo) Brittelli. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School, College of Commerce, attended Northwestern University , and the Central YMCA college in Chicago. She married Vernon E. Gerth on May 3, 1942, in Kenosha. Oakley was employed as a mail clerk at LeBlanc for many years. She was a member of the Italian American Club, Senior Center, and the Senior Action Council.

Survivors include her children, Charmayne Horton, Adrienne Pfarr, Vernon Gerth, Jaime Gerth; sister, Dolores Hunkeler; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Oakley was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon.

Oakley loved music, dancing, and Italian food. Her infectious smile, charm, and signature headband will be dearly missed.

Oakley's family would like to thank the staff and care team at The Addison in Pleasant Prairie and Heartland Hospice for the incredible care and love that they provided.

Funeral services are private.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943