Obdulia Arroyo

Obdulia Arroyo was an amazing woman, loving mother, master cook, proud Puerto Rican, and avid Cubs fan. She passed away at 84 years old on May 20, 2019.

Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Obdulia and her husband Pablo first moved to Waukegan, Ill., in 1954, before retiring in Wis. She selflessly dedicated her life to being Pablo's caretaker until his passing in 2006, as well as to her nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is lovingly remembered by her son William "Willie" Arroyo; daughter-in-law, Beatrice Arroyo; daughter, Luz Nereida Cantu; and son-in-law, William Cantu.

A celebration of Obdulia's life will be held on Friday, May 24, at noon at Proko Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Obdulia's Online Memorial Book at: