Odeen Freda Prudhom,

Odeen Freda Prudhom, 82, of Coleman went into the arms of the loving Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Odeen was born on August 31, 1936 to the late Clifford and Virginia (nee Hassen) Taylor in

Judsonia, AR. She was united in marriage to Karl Kuhn on July 18, 1955.

Odeen graduated in 1954 from Heidelberg American High School. Some of the jobs Odeen worked in throughout her life include CNA, Cosmetology, Owner of Bed and Breakfast, The Phoenix House in Minocqua, private duty care in home, and as a waitress. Besides living in Wisconsin, Odeen lived in California, New York, and Michigan. Odeen had a plethora of hobbies some of which included: gardening, cooking, art, music, bird watching, and she always shopped until she dropped. She had a short modeling career, was a great cook, and loved animals. She loved to crack jokes and laugh when talking to people. .

Odeen is survived by her daughter: Laurie Louise Kuhn-Cooper, Debra Gin (Jon) Krause, Cindy

Ann (Ron) Montgomery, and Robert Allen Kuhn; step children Julie Harvey, Jon Prudhom (Belma) Jeffery Prudhom, her grandchildren:, Gabriele (Michael), Vincent (Angie), Benjamin (Michelle), Mathew (Hilda), Michael (Judy), Eric (Samantha), Paisley (Luke), Paige, and Robbie (Missy); her great-grandchildren: Marqee, Mitchel, Brooklynn, Mickayla, Tommy, Elexiandria, Branden, Ryan, Noel, Zoey, James, Tito, Alex, Ali, Alan, Libby, Austin, Gwendelynn, Lexi, Anna, Aubriella, and Riley; her great-great grandchildren: Alex and Kayden, who is on the way; her brother, Jason Stillwater and his family; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Odeen is preceded in death by her husbands: Karl Kuhn and Fred Prudhom; her grandchildren: Sara Deen Kuhn Perez and Joseph Kuhn; her brother, Kenton Archie Sanders; son-in-law, David Cooper; and her pets: Lucy, Puffer and Barney Family will greet relatives and friends Saturday June 15 at the Beaver American Lutheran Church from 11 a.m. until time of funeral at 1 p.m.

The family suggests memorials be made out to Veterans of Foreign Affairs and the Ronald McDonald House.