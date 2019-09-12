Olga Elizabeth Kamin

Olga Elizabeth Kamin, 104, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born on July 12, 1915, in Wild Rose, Wis.; she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Cappelletti.

On Feb. 14, 1942, she married Lloyd Robert Kamin at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2001.

Olga was employed as a lunch lady with KUSD for many years and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing BINGO, going to the casino, and was an avid baker and knitter.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Louis) Ventura of The Villages, Fla.; two grandchildren, Jeff Ventura, and Linda (John) Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Ryan and Dustin Ventura, and Jonathan and Jacob Anderson; and two great-great grandchildren, Gianna and Paisley Ventura.

Olga was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's or National Multiple Sclerosis Society made in Olga's name would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Olga's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com