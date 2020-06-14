Olga Lesavich
1928 - 2020
Olga Lesavich, age 91, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House.

Born in Gary, IN on July 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Mary (Sanka) Belkow. Olga graduated from Frobel High School in 1946, in Gary IN.

On August 7, 1948, she was united in marriage to Julius Lesavich at St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Gary, IN. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage. Sadly, he preceded her in death on March 11, 2011.

Olga was employed with J.J. Newbury and as a poll worker for 25 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Sisterhood and St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, where she organized the church rummages for many years. She loved to knit and do puzzle books, but most of all enjoying time with her grandchildren, Zachary and Katherine.

She is survived by her sons, Stephen and Dennis; her grandchildren, Zachary and Katherine Lesavich.

In addition to her parents and husband, Olga was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Barbara Ann; her sister, Martha Rogers; her brother, Steve Belkow, Jr.; and her niece, Joan (Belkow) Korda.

Funeral Services honoring Olga's life will be held privately. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance Inc./Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 12, 2020
Steven/Dennis,
Memories Eternal!
Your Mother was a Good Human Being.
George Korda
George Korda
Family
June 12, 2020
Olga was my mother's best friend. She taught me how to knit when I was five years old. There was never an important day in my life that she was not there.
Margaret Kendall
Friend
