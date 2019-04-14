Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive "Ma" Boyd.

Olive A. "Ma" Boyd

1933 - 2019

Olive A. Boyd, 85, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., passed away on April 11, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 30, 1933, in Lexington, N.C. Having been a military wife, she had made her home in many states over the years then, in 1967, made a permanent home of Grayslake, Ill. where she lived until 2012.

Throughout her life she had worked at many restaurants including Brae Loch Country Club and The Helm Club on the Great Lakes Naval base, she truly loved working with people. Many of Olive's passions included puzzles, crocheting, crafts, gardening, being a Cubs fan, cooking, and baking (especially pies for her family). The greatest joy and legacy of Olive's life was her family.

She is survived by her husband Godfrey Geissberger and her children: Jerry (Tammy) Boyd, Pam (Glen) Ross, Paula (Lenny) Ladenthin, Mary Pollock, Dennis Boyd, Terry (Sandy) Boyd, Tracy (Dan) Green, Peter (David) Boyd and Zender. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Garrick, Stacey, Ginny, Vance, Randy, Kathy, Liz, C.J., Ronda, Erica, Sawyer, Josh, Jasmin, Kyle, Dennis, Jessi, Shane, Bryce, Kaitlyn, Nick, Gina, Alli, Aliyah, Justin and by 28 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Her parents, 12 siblings, 3 children, 1 grandchild, 2 great grandchildren and 2 son in-laws preceded Olive in death.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Italian American Club from noon -3:30 p.m. Prayer service from noon until 12:30 p.m.