Olive Lou Werra

1921 - 2019

Olive Lou (Cowen) Werra, 97, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Crossroads.

She was born on September 3, 1921 to the late Fred and Irene (Barrows) Weibel in Harvard, IL. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On December 27, 1943 she married Russell G. Cowen in Pensacola, FL. He preceded her in death in 1949.

Olive worked at JCPenney for 29 years, retiring in 1982.

Olive was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church.

Olive was a member of the Senior Center and did ceramics, enjoyed tapdancing with the Kenosha Seniorettes and loved playing bingo.

Olive was an independent, kind-hearted, strong, funny and caring woman. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Olive is survived by her children Linda Bruce of Kenosha, Fred (Carol) Cowen of Punta Gorda, FL and Wilma (John) Anderson of Montgomery, TX, her 11 grandchildren, her 27 great grandchildren, her six great grandchildren and her son-in-law Chuck Judeika.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Violet Judeika.

Funeral Services for Olive will be held on Thursday, August 15th at 11:30 a.m. at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book

www.hansen-lendmanfuneralhome.com