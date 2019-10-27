Oliver G. Christiansen

1927 - 2019

Oliver G. Christiansen, 92, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House. Oliver was born on October 12, 1927 in Kenosha to Albert and Josephine (Kujawa) Christiansen. He attended Roosevelt, McKinley and Bradford Schools. On his 18th birthday he enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1946 through 1948 during the Occupation of Japan. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Oliver returned home and completed his education at the University of Madison. Oliver married Patricia Ecklor on November 19th, 1949 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. In 1950 he started his almost 40-year tenure with Christiansen Heating and Sheet Metal until his retirement in 1989. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed dividing his time between his cabin on White Lake in Weyauwega and Deland, FL where the couple wintered. Oliver was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's and of St. Barnabas in Deland. His greatest joy was the time he spent with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Kathy Christiansen Sr.; a brother, Albert Christiansen Jr. and two sisters, Jeanette Drysdale and Pearl Knitter.

Oliver is survived by, his wife, Patricia of Pleasant Prairie; two sons, Glenn (Rita) and Daniel Christiansen both of Pleasant Prairie; four grandchildren, Christopher (Danielle) Miller, Craig (Christine) Miller, Michael (Dawn) Christiansen and Lee Christiansen Jr.; six great grandchildren, Aiyanna, Reagan, Lia and Vincent Miller and Abbie and Josh Christiansen as well as other family and many friends.

Funeral services for Oliver will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church (5900 – 7th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. An interment with full military honors will be held on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 P.M.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Hospice Alliance for the compassion and care given to Oliver.

