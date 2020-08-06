Olivia G. Sturino

1928-2020

Olivia G. Sturino, 91 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born on August 28, 1928, in Marano Principato, Cosenza, Italy the daughter of the late Gabriel and Adeline (Sessa) Ruffolo. Olivia emigrated to the United States at the age of 9, with her late grandmother, Caroline Ruffolo and her late uncle, Albert Ruffalo. On June 19, 1948, she married Anthony J. Sturino at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kenosha, and he preceded her in death December 4, 1987.

Olivia lived for her family and her faith. She was an excellent cook and loved talking and visiting with friends and family alike.

Survivors include her children, James (Marion Acciari) Sturino of Libertyville, IL and Diane Rusecki of Sharon, WI; a brother Dick Ruffolo of Kenosha, WI; five grandchildren, James (Janneane) Sturino Jr., Jeffrey (Mabel) Sturino, John (Ashley) Sturino, Adam (Jill) Rusecki, and Rachel (Jason) Straka; nine great-grandchildren, McKayla, Emily, Anthony, Abby, Jensen, Jarett, Austin, Jason Jr., and Isabella.

In addition to her grandmother, uncle, parents, and husband, Olivia was preceded in death by stepmothers, Caroline (Gentile) Ruffolo and Florence (Greco) Ruffolo; and siblings, Gabriel Ruffolo Jr., and Kay (Mike) Sturino.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be private in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.

