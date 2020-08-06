1/1
Olivia G. Sturino
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Olivia G. Sturino

1928-2020

Olivia G. Sturino, 91 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born on August 28, 1928, in Marano Principato, Cosenza, Italy the daughter of the late Gabriel and Adeline (Sessa) Ruffolo. Olivia emigrated to the United States at the age of 9, with her late grandmother, Caroline Ruffolo and her late uncle, Albert Ruffalo. On June 19, 1948, she married Anthony J. Sturino at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kenosha, and he preceded her in death December 4, 1987.

Olivia lived for her family and her faith. She was an excellent cook and loved talking and visiting with friends and family alike.

Survivors include her children, James (Marion Acciari) Sturino of Libertyville, IL and Diane Rusecki of Sharon, WI; a brother Dick Ruffolo of Kenosha, WI; five grandchildren, James (Janneane) Sturino Jr., Jeffrey (Mabel) Sturino, John (Ashley) Sturino, Adam (Jill) Rusecki, and Rachel (Jason) Straka; nine great-grandchildren, McKayla, Emily, Anthony, Abby, Jensen, Jarett, Austin, Jason Jr., and Isabella.

In addition to her grandmother, uncle, parents, and husband, Olivia was preceded in death by stepmothers, Caroline (Gentile) Ruffolo and Florence (Greco) Ruffolo; and siblings, Gabriel Ruffolo Jr., and Kay (Mike) Sturino.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be private in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Olivia's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved