Opaletta Freeman

Opaletta Freeman passed away and went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019,

Her life began on May 17, 1953 as the daughter of Willie James and Augusta McCann Burchfield. Opaletta accepted Christ at an early age and joined the First Baptist Church in Pheba, MS. She later moved to Kenosha, Wis. where she became a member of Second Baptist Church.

Opaletta was united in Holy Matrimony to Eddie Freeman on June 19, 1972. Their union was blessed with 47 years.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her three sons, Alan (Cheryl) Burchfield, Keshawn Freeman and David Livio Freeman; her siblings, Rev. Willie J. (Sharon) Burchfield of Gallatin, Tenn., Fox Charles Burchfield of Kenosha, Curtis Burchfield of Starkville, Miss., Ottis (Christella) Burchfield of N. M., Donald Burchfield of Kenosha, Lee D. Burchfield of Duarte, Calf., Wilma D. Burchfield of Kenosha, Juanita Burchfield of Meridian, Miss. and Onita (Consella) Hampton of Starkville, Miss.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Willie James and August McCann Burchfield; her siblings, Amanda Lilly and David Burchfield; and her grandparents, Rev. Charlie and Amanda McCann and William and Lilly Burchfield.

Home Going Services honoring the life of Opaletta will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave, Kenosha WI. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Home Going Services.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com