Orlando Peter "Pete" Greiner

1928 - 2019

Orlando Peter "Pete" Greiner, 90, of Trevor, Wis., passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 22, 1928 in Auburndale, Wis., the son of the late Edward and Mary (nèe Haffenbredl) Greiner. On Sept. 6, 1950, Pete married Elizabeth "Betty" Sherlock in Alliance, Neb. and moved to Silver Lake in 1960, and later to Trevor in 1969. He worked for American Motors and Chrysler for over 30 years. Pete was an avid fisherman, hunter, boater, and snowmobiler. He was a jack of all trades and a Mr. Fix It. If something was broke, he would fix it.

Pete is survived by his wife over 68 years, Betty; their children, Cathye Clark, Ron (Dawn) Greiner, Jerry Greiner, John Greiner, Bevery (Paul) DeBenedetto; their 10 grandchildren, Sharyn (Rick Brown) Clark, Bobby (Denise) Clark, Vanessa (Andrew) Stuller, Chrissy (Wyatt) Schons, Alison (Grant) Glombicki, Aaron Greiner, Andrew Greiner, Courtney (Jason) Wright, Aaron Lambert, Danielle (Alex) DeBenedetto, Joe (Tia) DeBenedetto; their 13 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Richard "Dick" Greiner, Arthur Greiner, Bernard Greiner, Harlan (Judy) Greiner, Edward Greiner, Carol Greiner; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Pete is preceded in death by his brother, Irv Greiner.