Orlando Peter "Pete" Greiner
1928 - 2019
Orlando Peter "Pete" Greiner, 90, of Trevor, Wis., passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 22, 1928 in Auburndale, Wis., the son of the late Edward and Mary (nèe Haffenbredl) Greiner. On Sept. 6, 1950, Pete married Elizabeth "Betty" Sherlock in Alliance, Neb. and moved to Silver Lake in 1960, and later to Trevor in 1969. He worked for American Motors and Chrysler for over 30 years. Pete was an avid fisherman, hunter, boater, and snowmobiler. He was a jack of all trades and a Mr. Fix It. If something was broke, he would fix it.
Pete is survived by his wife over 68 years, Betty; their children, Cathye Clark, Ron (Dawn) Greiner, Jerry Greiner, John Greiner, Bevery (Paul) DeBenedetto; their 10 grandchildren, Sharyn (Rick Brown) Clark, Bobby (Denise) Clark, Vanessa (Andrew) Stuller, Chrissy (Wyatt) Schons, Alison (Grant) Glombicki, Aaron Greiner, Andrew Greiner, Courtney (Jason) Wright, Aaron Lambert, Danielle (Alex) DeBenedetto, Joe (Tia) DeBenedetto; their 13 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Richard "Dick" Greiner, Arthur Greiner, Bernard Greiner, Harlan (Judy) Greiner, Edward Greiner, Carol Greiner; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Pete is preceded in death by his brother, Irv Greiner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002, with Memorial Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Season Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct. Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018, or Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, P.O. Box 443 Salem, WI 53168. Please sign the online guestbook for Orlando at www.strangfh.com.
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 10, 2019
