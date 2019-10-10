Orville E. Hassinger

Orville E. Hassinger, 82 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Froedtert South, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Ill. on September 18, 1937, he was the son of the late Harry and Ida (Nelson) Hassinger. He was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. Orville attended Gateway Technical Institute and received his Associates Degree in Industrial Engineering.

Orville honorably served our country in the U.S. Army.

In Ill., on May 1, 1966, he was united in marriage to Sharon A. Frederick. Their union was blessed with three beautiful daughters.

For over 25 years, Orville was employed as a Supervisor with J.I. Case Company.

Orville was an avid motorcycle rider and a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, deer hunting and fishing in Lugerville, WI.

Orville had an endless love and devotion to his family. He was kind-hearted and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Not only was Orville level-headed but fun loving, open minded and dependable.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Hassinger; his three daughters, Lori (Scott) DeLabio, Kari Hassinger and Wendy (George) Berryman; his five grandchildren, Stephanie (Nichlas Engelmann) Feichtner, Joshua (Alyssa) Hassinger, Nicholas (Heather Jaklin) Feichtner, Kurtis (Meagan) Hassinger and Jacob DeLabio; and two great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and nine sisters.

Funeral Services with full military honors for Orville will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road. Interment will follow. A visitation for Orville will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

