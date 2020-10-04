Orville J. Emon

August 6, 1938 - September 28, 2020

Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Orville J. Emon passed away on September 28th, 2020 at the age of 82 in Appleton, WI.

Orv was born in Wausau, WI on August 6th, 1938 to John and Leona (Geiger) Emon. He developed a love for basketball early in life, becoming a basketball jock in high school. As a young man, Orv often enjoyed being at the local fishing hole rather than class (this proved useful in his later years). In 1956, Orv joined the Navy as a radio man. Upon returning, he met his beloved Virginia "Ginnie" Eckerle. They were married on November 21, 1959 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Wausau.

Orv and Ginnie welcomed daughter, Kim in 1960 followed by son, Todd in 1961, and rounded out their family with daughter Stacy in 1967. Orv went on to work for Wisconsin Fuel & Heating as a service technician for over thirty years. They raised their family in Kenosha, WI before retiring to Legend Lake into "the house that ginseng built", after ginseng farming with his brother, Jim (as well as a touch of free labor via the aforementioned children).

Orv enjoyed many of the "simple things" in life - he loved Legend Lake, his hunting cabin (what happens at the hunting cabin, stays at the hunting cabin), playing daily cribbage with his wife Ginnie, the Packers (he was a proud season ticket holder), the Brewers, and any and all things Basketball (but preferably high school ball, please). His smile and laugh were contagious. He kept his family laughing until the very end.

He will be greatly missed by his dear wife of 60 years Ginnie; children Kim (Cary) DeGrazia, Todd (Linda) Emon, Stacy (Gregg) Althoff; grandchildren Michelle (Joe), Elizabeth (Jake), Emily (Kyle), Joseph, Kyle (Kayla), Geena (James), Stephanie, Anthony, Michael; great-grandchildren Kiara, Myah, Ryleigh, Masyn, Kennedy, and his first great-grandson due in early 2021. He is also survived by his brother James (Carol) Emon and brother-in-law DuWayne Darrin, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Yvonne Darrin.

It was evident to all who knew him how greatly Orv enjoyed being a husband, father and a grandfather. He loved openly and will be fondly remembered as the grandpa who never hesitated to teach his grandkids to fish (we told you those local fishing holes would prove useful), give them rides up and down the hillside on his lawnmower, dig an ice cave out of a snowbank for them to play in, or teach them how to Polka. He will forever be remembered as the very best breakfast chef in the Northwoods and the greatest (and most patient) pontoon boat driver ever.

He was truly "one in a million" - his family feels exceptionally lucky to have hit that jackpot and been blessed with the years they had with him. Save us a Polka in Heaven, Orv.

Funeral Services for Orv will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7300 39th Ave in Kenosha. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the Church. The family has requested memorial remembrances be directed to the charity of your choice.

