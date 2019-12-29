Pamela J. Anderson

March 13, 1951 - December 24, 2019

Pamela J. Anderson, age 68 of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, WI.

Born in New Orleans on March 13, 1951, she was the daughter of Frank O. and Ethel M. (Haugaard) Skowronski. Pamela graduated from Bradford High School in 1969. She furthered her education and received her Bachelor's Degree from Carthage College and her Master's Degree from U.W.-Milwaukee.

Pamela began her social work helping children. She was then employed at Brookside Care Center and the Kenosha Department of Aging and Disability, until her retirement in 2017.

She was a former member of St. Mary Lutheran Church and Holy Nativity Lutheran Church where she enjoyed volunteering as their Sunday School Superintendent.

Pamela will be remembered as a strong tenacious lady. She had a love for helping people. She enjoyed reading and playing sudoku. Above all, she loved being a mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her mother, Ethel Skowronski of Green Valley, AZ; her two children, Matthew (Heidi) Anderson of Appleton and Sarah Anderson of Kenosha; her two grandchildren, Abigail and Samuel Anderson; and her two brothers, Randy (Jules) and Brian (Liz) Skowronski.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Skowronski.

Funeral Services honoring Pamela's life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Pamela will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

