Pamela M. ""Pam"" Hansen

Pamela M. "Pam" Hansen, 71, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home. Pam was born on Feb. 6, 1948, in Kenosha to William and Louise (Chubco) Whyteford.

She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford HighSchool.

Pam was United in marriage to Gary Hansen in Kenosha on May 22, 1973 and this is where they chose to reside and raise their family.

Pam worked for many years as a manager with the Wisconsin Vehicle Emissions before retiring so she would be able to help care for her grandchildren. You could always find Pam in the kitchen doing what she enjoyed, cooking and baking. If you were hungry, you knew you could always go to Grandma Pam's and she would feed you and it was always delicious. Her greatest joy though was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Always attending their sporting events, concerts and being wherever she was needed. She loved her family fiercely and lived to spend time with her grandchildren. She was so generous and giving of herself. She will be deeply missed by her entire family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Pam is survived by, her husband, Gary of Kenosha; two daughters, Dawn Hansen of Kenosha and Shawnlynn (David) Miller of Pleasant Prairie; six grandchildren, Kayla, Lexis, Kylie, Landin, Livija and Leytin; a great granddaughter, Niah as well as other family and friends.

A celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date.

