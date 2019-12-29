Kenosha News

Pamela M. Mosher (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela M. Mosher.
Service Information
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI
53143
(262)-652-1943
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pamela M. Mosher

1951-2019

Pamela Mosher, 68, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m., followed by a burial at Green Ridge Cemetery.

Contributions in Pamela's memory may be made to the , Hospice Alliance Inc., or a .

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Road

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.