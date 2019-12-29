Pamela M. Mosher
1951-2019
Pamela Mosher, 68, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m., followed by a burial at Green Ridge Cemetery.
Contributions in Pamela's memory may be made to the , Hospice Alliance Inc., or a .
