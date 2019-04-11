Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Cox.

Pat M. Cox

1944 - 2019

Pat M. Cox, 75, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Kenosha, Wis., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Pat was born in Baldwyn, Miss. on April 4, 1944, the son of Howard and Mae (Swindle) Cox. Before retiring in 2010, he was employed by USF Holland. Pat was married to Susan (Miholic) Cox for 46 years before she passed away in 2011.

Pat is survived by their three children and their spouses, Jill (Reid) Berggren of Naples, Fla., Brenda (Erik) Rhoda of Naples, Fla., and Aaron (Carrie) Cox of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and 7 grandchildren, Whitney, Kaitlyn, Alli, Riley, Chad, Kayla, and Lauren.

A service celebrating Pats life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church Naples, 3000 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109. A reception to follow.