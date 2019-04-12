Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Kuhner.

Pat R. Kuhner

1932 - 2019

Pat R. Kuhner, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 5, 1932, in Wheatland, Wyo., he was the son of the late Ben C.W. and Catherine (Bussear) Kuhner. He was a graduate of Lincoln N.E. High School in Lincoln, Ne. and K.T.I in Kenosha.

Pat served in the United States Navy from 1949 until 1969, when he retired and was honorably discharged. He was able to experience life all over the world.

In 1965, he moved to Kenosha. In 1966, he married Marie Irene LaPoint in Waukegan, Ill.

He was employed as an instructor for nuclear power at Commonwealth Eddison and Southern California Edison until his retirement in 1994.

Pat was a member of Southport and Pike Masonic Lodges in Kenosha, Tripoli Shrine, VFW #1865, Fleet Reserve Association, U.S.S. Enterprise Association, Danish Brotherhood #14 and the KYF.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Kelly (Don) Proko and Sheila (Rick) Thompson; four grandchildren, Dr. Tina (Dr. Kris) Peterson, Kendra (Jon) McGarthwaite, Nicholas Thompson, and Emily Snellman; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by his son, Michael.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, at Proko Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon with full military honors. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery privately at a later date.

