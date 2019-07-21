Patmarie (nee: Bailey) Swartz

Patmarie (nee: Bailey) Swartz passed away from cancer on July 16, 2019. at her sisters' home in Mount Pleasant, Wis.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1945, in Chicago, Ill. to Edward and Florence (Smullen) Bailey. She grew up in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood and attended The Immaculata High School. Patmarie continued her education at DePaul University where she earned a BA in Speech Communications and English.

Patmarie was often described as "A spitfire with a keen sense of humor". She had strong interests in health, nutrition, women's rights, gardening and design. She taught Health Fitness, was a Personal Trainer and worked as an interior decorator.

She is survived by her three sons, Jay (Karen), James (Mary Murphy) and Michael (Kim) Notzen; her step-daughter, Reba Swartz; and her grandchildren, Jamie (Phillip) Rashid and Zak Notzen.

Patmarie is further survived by her sister, Maureen (Dave) Genevich; her nephews, Clint (Mary) and Brian (Kristin) Genevich; her grandnieces, Kyley and Layla; and her former husband and dear friend, Jack Notzen. Her rescue dog, Fritz kissed her good bye and is missing his best friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ed Bailey; a nephew, Timothy Genevich and her second husband, Ronald Swartz.

A Memorial Service honoring Patmarie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the National Alliance of Mental Illness-Chicago (https:/namichicago.org/enonate/) are appreciated.

