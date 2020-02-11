Patricia "Pat" A. Warner

March 7, 1934 - January 18, 2020

Patricia "Pat" A. Warner

KENOSHA - Patricia "Pat" A. (nee: Tritt-Herbst) Warner, 85, passed away at her residence on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

She was born in Rushford, WI on March 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah (Young) Tritt.

Pat retired from Smith Printing after many years of service. Pat and Jack enjoyed square dancing and traveling. She always looked forward to her trips to the casinos, playing the slot machines and she especially loved her scratch off tickets.

Surviving are her sons, Kenneth (Phyllis) Herbst, Larry (Julie) Herbst and Steven Herbst; brother, David (Roxanne) Tritt, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Warner on August 27, 2012, great great grandson, Brantley, five brothers and one sister.

A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Private inurnment will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479