Kenosha News

Patricia A. "Pat" Warner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. "Pat" Warner.
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia "Pat" A. Warner

March 7, 1934 - January 18, 2020

Patricia "Pat" A. Warner

KENOSHA - Patricia "Pat" A. (nee: Tritt-Herbst) Warner, 85, passed away at her residence on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

She was born in Rushford, WI on March 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah (Young) Tritt.

Pat retired from Smith Printing after many years of service. Pat and Jack enjoyed square dancing and traveling. She always looked forward to her trips to the casinos, playing the slot machines and she especially loved her scratch off tickets.

Surviving are her sons, Kenneth (Phyllis) Herbst, Larry (Julie) Herbst and Steven Herbst; brother, David (Roxanne) Tritt, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Warner on August 27, 2012, great great grandson, Brantley, five brothers and one sister.

A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Private inurnment will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 11, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.