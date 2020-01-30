Patricia Ann Block

March 27, 1931 - January 23, 2020

Patricia Ann Block passed away on Jan 23rd with her family by her side.

Born in Momence, IL on March 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James and Dolly Petro. She went to MacMurray Collage for one year followed by 3 Years to The Chicago Academy of Fine Arts.

Pat married Arthur Block in 1955 and they moved to Chicago and raised their family together. In 1996 they retired to Kenosha.

Pat loved entertaining, gardening, cooking, riding horses and sharing bible truths with others. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the Spring Meadow Congregation. She is now awaiting Jehovah's Promise at John 5: 28 & 29 and Psalms 37: 29.

Survivor's include three daughters, Cherie (David) Rosenthal of Rockford Il, Gailla (William) Deiters of Naalehu Hi, Roxanne McCarthy of Kenosha and two grandchildren Matthew (Jessica) Deiters and Quincy (Marissa) McCarthy and two great grandchildren India and Kennedy (Deiters) and a sister Bunny (Leo) Saathoff. Preceding her in death were her husband Arthur Block, a son Arthur James Block and a grandson Maxx Anthony Deiters.