Patricia "Pati" Ann Good

1959 - 2019

Patricia "Pati" Ann Good, 59, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on December 1, 1959, to Daniel and Sheila (Corr) Porter in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She received her Associate's Degree from Indian Head Tech in Eau Claire.

On February 12, 1990 she married Paul Good in Las Vegas.

Pati was an LPN and worked in home health care. She also bartended a lot over the years.

Pati was an avid reader, enjoyed walking, music, painting, decorating and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Pati was a kind-hearted woman who was very dedicated to her family, especially to her children.

Pati is survived by her husband Paul, her mother Sheila Porter, her children Georgette M. (Jason) McIntosh and Nicholas C. Good both of Kenosha, her step children Mike Good, Mark Good and Brian (Anna) Good, her eight grandchildren and her siblings Daniel E. (Chris) Porter, Linda Friedrich, Elizabeth J. McAlister and Susan M. Porter.

She is preceded in death by her father and twin daughter Rhianon Kathleen.

Funeral Services for Pati will be held on Tuesday, October 1st at 11 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Alliance especially her nurse Julie for the loving and compassionate care given to Pati.

