Patricia Ann Keating

December 26, 1945 – April 11, 2020

Pat (Patty-Cakes) Keating, 74, of Kenosha, passed away on April 11 at Froedtert South (Kenosha Medical Center), after a brief battle with COVID-19, unable to be surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Milwaukee but moved to Kenosha as a child. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. Pat retired in 2011 from Wegge Associates, where she worked as an Accountant. Pat had a lot of laughs every day with her husband. She loved playing games on her computer and with family and especially loved her Saturday night cards with her husband and late sister-in-law, Betty Kreuser.

Pat was the daughter of the late Tony and Katherine Cesario. Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Tom Keating, her son Mike Mattner (Shannon), her daughter, Lorie Mattner, her brother, Dan Cesario (Brenda), her step-daughters, Kathy Olsen and Kim Binninger, her five grandchildren, Rudy Fumich, Kelly, Mason and Jade Mattner and Brandon Olsen, four great grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and step-son, David Keating.

A private memorial for Pat will be held at a later date.

