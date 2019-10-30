Patricia Ann Minnis

Patricia Ann Minnis 81 of Twin Lakes, Wis. died October 26, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1937. The daughter of the late Russell and Bernice (Peterson) Ehlert.

Mother of Lynn Horton and Jim (Debbie) Minnis. Grandmother of Russell, Erica, Ashley, David and Daniel. Sister of Donna (Ed) Holmstrom. Further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held in keeping with Patricia's wishes. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.