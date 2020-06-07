Patricia Anne Bezotte

September 21, 1940 - June 1, 2020

Conway, AR age 79 passed away at home on June 1, 2020.

Patricia was born September 21, 1940 the daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor Darling Anderson in Kenosha, WI. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Richard; daughter Debra Bezotte Hoadley of Antioch, IL; 2 sons, Tracy (Wendy) Bezotte of Salem, WI and Craig (Peggy) Bezotte of Wauconda, IL; 6 grandchildren, Michael Bezotte of Racine WI, Steven Bezotte of Salem, WI, Matthew (Kim) Hoadley of Old Saybrook, CT, Michael (Alexa) Hoadley of Collinsville, CT, Lauren Hoadley of St. Petersburg, FL and Melissa Jozefowski of Racine, WI; 6 great grandchildren, Bentley, Austin, Michael, Jocelynn, Kaylee and Nikoli; brother, Keith (Ruth) Anderson of Kenosha, WI; 2 sisters-in-law, Joey Anderson of Conway, AR and Betty Anderson of Kenosha, WI; several nieces and nephews. Patricia enjoyed crocheting, reading, sailing, roller skating, motorcycle trips and especially trips to Florida. Patricia was predeceased by 2 brothers, Charles and Darrell Anderson.

A visitation will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 2-4 PM at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway, AR. A visitation will also be held at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL 60031, on Tuesday June 9, 10 -1 PM (due to current Illinois Guidelines for COVID-19 - only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time) with a graveside service to follow at the Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local ASPCA or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.