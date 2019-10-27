Patricia D. Schulz

1932 - 2019

Patricia D. Schulz, 87 years old of Kenosha, formerly, Bassett, Brighton, and Paddock Lake, WI, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Froedtert South, Kenosha, WI. She was born February 27, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late George and Dorothy (nèe Huff) Wilson. Patricia loved her family dearly and her life centered around them.

Patricia is survived by her children, Mark O'Connor, Verla (Michael) Ruggio, Maureen (Duncan) Brooks, Tracy (Thomas) Popp, Roberta DeBartolo; her 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Aida Santiago; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kathleen Kurtz; her former husbands, Cecil Burns and Robert Schulz; and her siblings, Ray (Esther) Wilson, Leonard Wilson, Donald Wilson, George (Joan) Wilson, Lois (Chuck) Sigafus, and Marion Wilson.

Shortly after Patricia's death, her son, Patrick joined her in Heaven on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Patricia's family would like to especially thank all the nurses and staff of Dr. Neil Shepler's office in Kenosha for all of their care and support for over 20 years.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service commencing at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will immediately follow in Liberty Cemetery, Salem, WI. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Patricia at www.strangfh.com.