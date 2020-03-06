Patricia E. Gallup

1938 - 2020

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, Patricia E. Gallup, loving wife and mother passed away in Bradenton, FL.

Patricia was born September 22, 1938, in Kenosha WI.

Patricia graduated from Mary D. Bradford, Kenosha, WI, and married Raymond Gallup on February 16, 1957. Together they raised 3 daughters.

Patricia was preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Everell Boyle. She is survived by husband Raymond Gallup, daughters Kimberly, Leslie and Kari, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Visitation and viewing were held on February 29, 2020, at National Crematorium and Burial Society by immediate family in Bradenton, FL. The memorial services and interment are to follow at a future date in Kenosha, WI.