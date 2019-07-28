Patricia E. Parker

Patricia Parker, 78, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019, at Brookside Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born on Feb. 18, 1941, in Chicago, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Conroy) Durkin. She was educated in the schools of Chicago. Patricia was employed as a hostess at various bar and grills throughout the years. Her hobbies included collecting blue and whites, antiques, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Patricia was always the funniest person in the room, and was a pleasure to be around.

Survivors include her children, Laura Sanneman, Janine Olson, Tim Fritch all of Kenosha; sister, Maureen Vicek of Ga; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Fritch; and grandsons, Derek Matula and Anthony Fritch. Patricia was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny and Bradley Fritch.

Services were private.

